India vs Zimbabwe: Men in Blue continue winning run, go 2-0 up in the series
India sealed a five-wicket win against Zimbabwe, chasing a target of 162 in the second ODI, and took a 2-0 lead in the series. AP
India were in a spot of bother at 97/4 when Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson joined hands to provide resistance to the side as the two batters chipped in with a partnership of 56 runs for the fifth wicket. Hooda was later out for 25 off 36, but played some eye-catching shots during his stay. AP
Sanju Samson returned unbeaten at 43 off 39 and took the side over the line. He also won the man of the match award for his batting as well as three catches behind the stumps. AP
The Zimbabwe bowlers did put up a great fight as they picked wickets at regular intervals and sent the likes of KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, and Shubman Gill back in the hut before India could cross the 100-run mark. AP
India had lost an early wicket in the chase in the form of KL Rahul, but Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan scored 42 runs for the second wicket. While Dhawan struck 33 off 21, Gill scored 33 off 34. AP
Earlier, in the day, the Indian pacers rattled the Zimbabwe batting unit and the side was eventually bowled out for 161. AP
Shardul Thakur picked up a total of three wickets in this match, ending the innings as the highest wicket taker. AP
Ryan Burl tried to take the Zimbabwe to a respectable score, but kept losing wickets at the opposite end. He ended with 39* off 47 deliveries, being the second highest scorer. AP