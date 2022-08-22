Photos

India vs Zimbabwe: Men in Blue continue dominance to clinch ODI series 3-0

India bowled out Zimbabwe for 276 to win the third ODI by 13 runs and clinched the series 3-0

FirstCricket Staff August 22, 2022 23:04:06 IST
India completed a 3-0 clean sweep win against Zimbabwe after beating them in the final ODI by 13 runs. AP
India captain KL Rahul had won the toss and elected to bat first. Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan provided India with decent start but the two batters were eventually dismissed. AP
Shikhar Dhawan scored 40. AP
Later, it was a Shubman Gill show as the right-handed batter notched up his maiden hundred to help India put 289/8 in 50 overs. AP
Brad Evans scalped a fifer for his side. AP
Zimbabwe had lost wickets at regular intervals but in-form Sikandar Raza held the fort at one end and scored a century. He was eventually undone, courtesy a brilliant catch from Shubman Gill. The home side was bowled out for 276. AP
