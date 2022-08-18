Photos

India vs Zimbabwe: Chahar shines on return, Gill-Dhawan partnership give visitors easy win

Pacer Deepak Chahar made an impressive comeback to international cricket with an incisive spell before the openers dominated Zimbabwe bowling to complete a comprehensive victory.

FirstCricket Staff August 18, 2022 20:18:23 IST
India won their 13th consecutive ODI match against Zimbabwe as the visitors thumped the hosts by a 10-wicket margin. Image: Zimbabwe Cricket/ Twitter
India won their 13th consecutive ODI match against Zimbabwe as the visitors thumped the hosts by a 10-wicket margin. Image: Zimbabwe Cricket/ Twitter
Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan registered another 100-run partnership, as both scored in 80s and chased the target of 190 within 30 overs. Image: Zimbabwe Cricket/ Twitter
Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan registered another 100-run partnership, as both scored in 80s and chased the target of 190 within 30 overs. Image: Zimbabwe Cricket/ Twitter
Deepak Chahar was brilliant on his comeback bagging three wickets at an economy of 3.9. He was also awarded man of the match for his performance. AP
Deepak Chahar was brilliant on his comeback bagging three wickets at an economy of 3.9. He was also awarded man of the match for his performance. AP
Mohammed Siraj (1), Axar Patel (3), and Prasiddh Krishna (3) as well chipped in with wickets as the Zimbabwe batters collapsed like a pack of cards. AP
Mohammed Siraj (1), Axar Patel (3), and Prasiddh Krishna (3) as well chipped in with wickets as the Zimbabwe batters collapsed like a pack of cards. AP
Ngavara and Brad Evans fought back and partnered for 70-run ninth wicket stand after Indian bowlers had left the Zimbabwean batting order in tatters. Image: Zimbabwe Cricket/ Twitter
Ngavara and Brad Evans fought back and partnered for 70-run ninth wicket stand after Indian bowlers had left the Zimbabwean batting order in tatters. Image: Zimbabwe Cricket/ Twitter
