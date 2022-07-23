Photos

India vs West Indies: Visitors beat West Indies in a last over thriller

Shikhar Dhawan won the man of the match award for his brilliant innings of 97 runs.

FirstCricket Staff July 23, 2022 09:44:13 IST
Indian Top order stared with the bat and bowlers combined to help India win the first ODI against West Indies in a last-over thriller. West Indies fought hard but lost by a whisker. AP Photo
Captain Shikhar Dhawan missed out on a well-deserved century by 3 runs, while Shubman Gill scored a brilliant half-century. The two registered an opening partnership of 119 runs. AP Photo
Shreyas Iyer as well batted well for his run-a-ball half-century, but got out as Windies skipper Nicholas Pooran managed a one-handed blinder. AP Photo
India struggled to score freely after the top order was sent back to the pavilion. Windies bowlers pulled back the Indian juggernaut brilliantly as India crawled to 300 which looked a walk in the park till 35th over. AP Photo
West Indies batters came hard at Indian bowlers despite of losing wickets. Kyle Mayers and Brandon King both scored half-centuries before lower order chipped in with some vital runs to continue the run chase. AP Photo
Indian bowlers kept coming back with regular wickets as Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Chahal picked up 2 wickets each at vitals moments in the match. AP Photo
West Indies needed 15 runs were in the final over but Siraj made sure to defend, while a super over seemed right on the cards. AP Photo
Mohammed Siraj gave 11 runs in the final over against requirement of 15. India won the first match by 3 runs. AP Photo
Mohammed Siraj gave 11 runs in the final over against requirement of 15. India won the first match by 3 runs. AP Photo