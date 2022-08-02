Photos

India vs West Indies: Spirited hosts level series on back of Obed McCoy, Brandon King

India will face West Indies in the third T20I on Tuesday. The match has been delayed by one and a half hours.

FirstCricket Staff August 02, 2022 13:01:45 IST
Devon Thomas shakes hands with Rohit Sharma as the hosts levelled the series 1-1 after beating India by 5 wickets in the second T20I. AP
1/6
Devon Thomas shakes hands with Rohit Sharma as the hosts levelled the series 1-1 after beating India by 5 wickets in the second T20I. AP
Obed McCoy was the star for West Indies with the ball as he registered his career-best figures of 6/17 which was also the best figures for West Indies in T20Is. AP
2/6
Obed McCoy was the star for West Indies with the ball as he registered his career-best figures of 6/17 which was also the best figures for West Indies in T20Is. AP
Ravindra Jadeja played an important hand scoring 27 runs, which was the second best in India's innings after Hardik Pandya's 31. India were bundled out for 138. AP
3/6
Ravindra Jadeja played an important hand scoring 27 runs, which was the second best in India's innings after Hardik Pandya's 31. India were bundled out for 138. AP
Opener Brandon King ensured that his side's valiant bowling effort is not wasted and anchored the innings with a 52-ball 68 runs inning. AP
4/6
Opener Brandon King ensured that his side's valiant bowling effort is not wasted and anchored the innings with a 52-ball 68 runs inning. AP
India fought well in the pursuit to defend a below-par total as they kept picking up regular wickets. In an experiment, captain Rohit didn't bowl Bhuvneshwar Kumar at the death despite having two of his overs left. AP
5/6
India fought well in the pursuit to defend a below-par total as they kept picking up regular wickets. In an experiment, captain Rohit didn't bowl Bhuvneshwar Kumar at the death despite having two of his overs left. AP
Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya, and Ravindra Jadeja tightened the flow of runs but India fell short of runs at the end as West Indies crawled past India's total. AP
6/6
Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya, and Ravindra Jadeja tightened the flow of runs but India fell short of runs at the end as West Indies crawled past India's total. AP