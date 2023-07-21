India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli fifties headline Day 1 of second Test
The second Test between India and West Indies in Trinidad is evenly poised after India posted 288/4 on the back of fifties from Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli. Check out a few photos from the match here.
Virat Kohli remained on course for what would be his 29th Test century, on his 500th international match, as India faced West Indies on Day 1 of the second Test in Trinidad on Thursday. Kohli remained unbeaten on 87 as India posted 288/4 at stumps. AP
India were asked to bat first after West Indies won the toss. Yashasvi Jaiswal notched up his second half=century of the series before being dismissed by Jason Holder. AP
India’s captain Rohit Sharma, center, pose with CWI president Dr Kishore Shallow, left, and West Indies cricket legend Brian Lara with a plate marking the 100th Test match between Indian and West Indies in Trinidad on Thursday. AP
Rohit Sharma (80) also notched up a fifty before being cleaned up by Jomel Warrican in the 39th over. AP
Jomel Warrican celebrates the dismissal of Rohit Sharma with his teammates. AP
Shubman Gill failed to make much of an impact at number three, being dismissed for just 10 runs. AP
Virat Kohli (87*) and Ravindra Jadeja (35*) were the unbeaten batters as India finished Day 1 with a total of 288/4. The duo have added 106 runs for the fifth wicket so far. AP