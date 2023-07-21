India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli fifties headline Day 1 of second Test

India vs West Indies: Yashasvi Jaiswal will look to dominate fast bowlers on day three, says Pragyan Ojha Both Rohit and Yashasvi built a 229 stand for the first wicket after the West Indies first innings stumbled at a paltry 150 runs. However, the skipper was caught off Alick Athanaze at 103. First down Shubman Gill was also sent back at six.