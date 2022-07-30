India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik shine as India draw first blood in T20I series
Check out photos from the first T20I between India and West Indies.
1/6
Dinesh Karthik starred for India with an unbeaten 41 as the Men in Blue registered an emphatic 68-run win over West Indies in the first T20I in Tarouba on Friday. AP
2/6
Having been asked to bat first, India skipper Rohit Sharma played a fine knock of 64. AP
3/6
Shreyas Iyer was dismissed for a duck, having faced four balls. AP
4/6
Akeal Hosein is clean bowled by Arshdeep Singh. West Indies were looking to chase down India's total of 190. AP
5/6
Ravi Bishnoi was impressive, having finished with figures of 2/26. AP
6/6
So was R Ashwin, who enjoyed figures of 2/22. Twitter @BCCI