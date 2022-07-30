Photos

India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik shine as India draw first blood in T20I series

Check out photos from the first T20I between India and West Indies.

FirstCricket Staff July 30, 2022 01:07:45 IST
Dinesh Karthik starred for India with an unbeaten 41 as the Men in Blue registered an emphatic 68-run win over West Indies in the first T20I in Tarouba on Friday. AP
1/6
Dinesh Karthik starred for India with an unbeaten 41 as the Men in Blue registered an emphatic 68-run win over West Indies in the first T20I in Tarouba on Friday. AP
Having been asked to bat first, India skipper Rohit Sharma played a fine knock of 64. AP
2/6
Having been asked to bat first, India skipper Rohit Sharma played a fine knock of 64. AP
Shreyas Iyer was dismissed for a duck, having faced four balls. AP
3/6
Shreyas Iyer was dismissed for a duck, having faced four balls. AP
Akeal Hosein is clean bowled by Arshdeep Singh. West Indies were looking to chase down India's total of 190. AP
4/6
Akeal Hosein is clean bowled by Arshdeep Singh. West Indies were looking to chase down India's total of 190. AP
Ravi Bishnoi was impressive, having finished with figures of 2/26. AP
5/6
Ravi Bishnoi was impressive, having finished with figures of 2/26. AP
So was R Ashwin, who enjoyed figures of 2/22. Twitter @BCCI
6/6
So was R Ashwin, who enjoyed figures of 2/22. Twitter @BCCI