India vs West Indies: Men in Blue put up clinical all-round performance to complete ODI series sweep
Check out photos from the third ODI between West Indies and India as the Men in Blue completed a series sweep in Port of Spain.
The victorious Team India are all smiles after completing a 3-0 series sweep against West Indies. India, led by Shikhar Dhawan, beat West Indies by 119 runs in a rain-shortened third ODI in Port of Spain on Wednesday. Image: Twitter @BCCI
India won the toss and opted to bat. Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill forged a 113-run stand for the first wicket. AP
Shikhar Dhawan contributed 58 runs before being dismissed in the 23rd over. AP
Shubman Gill remained unbeaten at 98 as the Men in Blue posted 225/3 from 36 overs. AP
The match was interrupted by spells of rain at regular intervals. Twitter @ICC
Mohammad Siraj celebrates the wicket of Kyle Mayers, who was dismissed for a golden duck. AP
Brandon King scored 42 runs, including a 47-run stand with Shai Hope for the third wicket. AP