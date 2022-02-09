India vs West Indies: India win by 44 runs to take unassailable 2-0 lead in ODI series
Indian players greet each other after their win in the second one-day international match against West Indies in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. AP
West Indies' Odean Smith plays a shot during the second one-day international match between India and West Indies in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Smith showed some resistance with 24 off 20 balls but failed to take his team beyond the finishing line. AP
India's Deepak Hooda, right, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of West Indies' Shamarh Brooks during the second one-day international match between India and West Indies in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Hooda scored 29 runs with the bat and scalped his first ODI wicket. AP
West Indies' Shamarh Brooks bats during the second one-day international match between India and West Indies in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Brooks was the top-scorer for the visitors with his 44-run knock. AP
India's Prasidh Krishna, right, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of West Indies' Darren Bravo during the second one-day international match between India and West Indies in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Krishna took 4 wickets and gave away just 12 runs in nine overs. AP
India's U-19 World Cup winning team watches the second one-day international match between India and West Indies in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. The squad was felicitated by the BCCI on the sidelines of the second ODI. AP
India's Suryakumar Yadav raises his bat to celebrate his half-century during the second one-day international match between India and West Indies in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. AP
India’s KL Rahul, right, and Suryakumar Yadav score a run during the second one-day international match between India and West Indies in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Yadav top-scored for the hosts with his 64-run knock while KL Rahul missed his half-century by one run after being run out. AP
India's Virat Kohli, left, walks off the field after his dismissal as West Indies players celebrate during the second one-day international match in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. AP
West Indies players celebrate the wicket of India's captain Rohit Sharma during the second one-day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. AP