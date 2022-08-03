India vs West Indies: Clinical Suryakumar Yadav fires India to 2-1 lead in T20I series
India lead the series 2-1 after a win on Tuesday. The two sides will next play on 6 August in USA.
India were back to the winning ways in the third T20I against West Indies as they thrashed the opponent with a seven-wicket win. India chased down the target of 165 in 19 overs. AP
Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer made a 86-run partnership to lay the platform for a clinical win. Yadav was adjudged the man of the match for his masterclass 76-run innings. AP
Rohit Sharma continued his winning juggernaut as the skipper, registering his 28th win from 34 T20Is. However, he was injured while batting, and his future participation remains uncertain. AP
Kyle Mayers and Brandon King kneel prior to the start of the third T20 at Warner Park. The openers gave their team a good platform with a 57-run partnership. Mayers also went on to score a brilliant 73. AP
While Mayers stood out with the bat, other batters struggled to get going. Rovman Powell was second highest with 23 runs. AP
Indian bowlers were good and restricted the West Indies middle order before they could explode. However, Avesh Khan was taken to all parts of the ground as he conceded 47 runs in three overs. AP