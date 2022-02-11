India vs West Indies: Clinical hosts win by 96 runs to complete 3-0 ODI series sweep
Shreyas Iyer's responsible 80 coupled with Rishabh Pant's aggressive 56 powered India to a challenging 265. The hosts then shot out their opponents for 169 in 37.1 overs as the visitors continued their dismal batting show
1/8
India's Rishabh Pant celebrates scoring a half century during the third one day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
2/8
India's Shreyas Iyer, left and Rishabh Pant run during the third one day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
3/8
India's Virat Kohli walks back after his dismissal as West Indies players celebrate his wicket during the third one day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
4/8
West Indies players celebrate the wicket of India's Virat Kohli during the third one day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
5/8
West Indies bowler Hayden Walsh celebrates wicket of India's Shreyas Iyer during the third one day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
6/8
West Indies' captain Nicholas Pooran, right, and Darren Bravo run between the wickets to score during the third one day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. AP
7/8
India's Prasidh Krishna, second left, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of West Indies' Jason Holder during the third one day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. AP
8/8
Players greet each other after India won the third one day international cricket match against West Indies in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. AP