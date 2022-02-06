Photos

India vs West Indies: All-round hosts go 1-0 up in three-ODI series with clinical win

Returning to action after recovering from a hamstring injury, Rohit Sharma smashed a 51-ball 60

FirstCricket Staff February 06, 2022 20:21:44 IST
India's Yuzvendra Chahal, left is congratulated by Virat Kohli during the first one day international cricket match against West Indies in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. AP
1/7
India's Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma score runs during the first one day international cricket match against West Indies in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. AP
2/7
India's Rohit Sharma reacts as he walks after his dismissal during the first one day international cricket match against West Indies in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. AP
3/7
West Indies' Jason Holder celebrates his fifty runs during the first one day international cricket match against India in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. AP
4/7
India's Washington Sundar bowls during the first one day international cricket match against West Indies in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. AP
5/7
India's Deepak Hooda, left and Suryakumar Yadav score runs during the first one day international cricket match against West Indies in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. AP
6/7
West Indies' captain Kieron Pollard greets Indian players after Indian won the first one day international cricket match in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. AP
7/7
