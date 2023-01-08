Photos

India vs Sri Lanka: Suryakumar Yadav century powers India to T20 series win over Sri Lanka

FirstCricket Staff January 08, 2023 00:03:00 IST
India triumphed Sri Lanka 2-1 in the T20 series in Rajkot on Saturday to keep their winning record in bilateral series on home turf which stretches back to February 2019. Sportzpics
Suryakumar Yadav smashed a blazing century to help India extend their unbeaten streak of Twenty20 series wins at home to 12 with a 91-run thrashing of Sri Lanka. Sportzpics
Suryakumar, known as a 360-degree player for his ability to play all around the ground, stood out with his third T20 hundred — in 45 balls — as he stamped his class as the world’s number one batsman in the format. Sportzpics
India lost two wickets inside six overs after electing to bat first but Rahul Tripathi, 35 runs off 16 balls, and Shubman Gill, 46 off 36, put on 111 runs to lay the foundations for the total. Sportzpics
In reply, Kusal Mendis started briskly but fell to Axar Patel’s left-arm spin for 23 in the fifth over. Sportzpics
Wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals with skipper Hardik Pandya, fellow quick Umran Malik and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal taking two each. Sportzpics
Left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh, who faced a torrid time during the second T20, took three including the final wicket to finish a spell of 3/20. Sportzpics
Axar Patel was adjudged Player of the series for his all-round effort over three matches. Sportzpics