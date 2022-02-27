India vs Sri Lanka: Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja help team seal 3-0 series victory
Shreyas Iyer slammed a third half-century on the trot, remaining unbeaten on 73 as India chased down the 147-run target with six wickets and 19 balls to spare.
1/8
India's Shreyas Iyer, right, raises his bat to celebrate his fifty during the third T20 match between India and Sri Lanka in Dharmsala. AP
2/8
Indian players celebrate the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Danushka Gunathilaka during the third T20I match in Dharmsala on Sunday. AP
3/8
Sri Lanka's Danushka Gunathilaka is dismissed by India's Mohammed Siraj during the third T20I match in Dharmsala on Sunday. AP
4/8
India's Ravindra Jadeja dives in an unsuccessful attempt to take a catch during the third T20I match between India and Sri Lanka in Dharmsala on Sunday. AP
5/8
Sri Lanka's Chamira Karunaratne, right, congratulates captain Dasun Shanaka on scoring fifty during the third T20I match between India and Sri Lanka in Dharmsala on Sunday. AP
6/8
India's captain Rohit Sharma reacts after he is dismissed by Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera during the third T20I match between India and Sri Lanka in Dharmsala on Sunday. AP
7/8
Sri Lanka's Lahiru Kumara, centre, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of India's Deepak Hooda during the third T20I match between India and Sri Lanka in Dharmsala. AP
8/8
India wins the third Twenty20 international cricket match against Sri Lanka in Dharmsala, India, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)