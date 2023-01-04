India vs Sri Lanka: Shivam Mavi's 4-for leads hosts to win in 1st T20
Mavi returned figures of 4-22 to help the hosts bowl out Sri Lanka for 160 in a victory target of 163 and lead the three-match series 1-0 in Mumbai
Debutant fast bowler Shivam Mavi led an inspired bowling performance with his four wickets as India edged out Sri Lanka by two runs in a thrilling opening T20 in Mumbai on Tuesday. Sportzpics
Mavi returned figures of 4-22 to help the hosts bowl out Sri Lanka for 160 in a victory target of 163 and lead the three-match series 1-0 in Mumbai. Pathum Nissanka became his first international wicket. Sportzpics
Skipper Dasun Shanaka and Hasaranga attempted to put the chase back on track in a 40-run partnership. Sportzpics
Mavi was ably supported by fellow pace bowlers Umran Malik and Harshal Patel as they picked up two wickets each. Sportzpics
Axar Patel, a left-arm spinner, held his nerve in a tense last over when Sri Lanka needed 13 for a win and Chamika Karunaratne gave India a scare with his unbeaten 23. Sportzpics
Earlier, Deepak Hooda (41) and Axar (31) set up victory with an unbeaten 68-run sixth-wicket stand that steered India to 162-5 after being tested by the Sri Lankan bowlers. Sportzpics
Ishan Kishan came out attacking as he hit Kasun Rajitha for a six and two fours and went on to score 29-ball 37. Sportzpics