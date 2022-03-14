India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma and Co thump visitors by 238 runs to clinch series 2-0
Resuming the third day at 28 for one, Sri Lanka ended their second innings at 208 all out after captain Dimuth Karunaratne scored a fine 107.
Indian players pose with the winners trophy after their win in the second cricket test match against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru, India, Monday, March 14, 2022. India won the series 2-0. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
India's wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, center, breaks the stumps to dismiss Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella, left, during the third day of the second cricket test match between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru, India, Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
Sri Lanka's captain Dimuth Karunaratne celebrates scoring a century during the third day of the second cricket test match between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru, India, Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
India's Ravindra Jadeja, center, listens to captain Rohit Sharma, right, before bowling his next delivery during the third day of the second cricket test match between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru, India, Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
India's Hanuma Vihari, on ground, takes the catch to dismiss Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva, holding bat, during the third day of the second cricket test match between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru, India, Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella plays a shot during the third day of the second cricket test match between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru, India, Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
India celebrate a Sri Lankan wicket on Day 3. AP
Indian players greet Sri Lanka's Suranga Lakmal, second left, after his dismissal during the third day of the second cricket test match between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru, India, Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)