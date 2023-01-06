India vs Sri Lanka: Record-setting Dasun Shanaka helps visitors level T20 series in Pune
Shanaka hit an unbeaten 56 off 22 balls laced with two fours and six sixes to steer Sri Lanka to 206-6 after being invited to bat first in Pune and later defended the total with his death bowling.
Dasun Shanaka led from the front with a record half-century and two wickets in Sri Lanka’s series-levelling 16-run win in the second T20I on Thursday. Sportzpics
Shanaka hit an unbeaten 56 off 22 balls laced with two fours and six sixes to steer Sri Lanka to 206-6 after being invited to bat first in Pune. Sportzpics
Kusal Mendis, who hit 52 off 31 balls, put together 80 runs with opening partner Pathum Nissanka, who made 33, to lay the foundations for the winning total. Sportzpics
Left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh was guilty of bowling five of the seven no-balls in the innings. Three of them were successive as he achieved an unwanted record. Sportzpics
Sri Lankan bowlers came roaring with Rajitha getting two wickets including Ishan Kishan (2) and Shubman Gill (5) in the second over of the Indian reply. Sportzpics
Hardik Pandya had another unsuccessful outing with the bat as the T20 captain as he scored just 12 after scoring 27 in the last game. Sportzpics
Axar Patel and Suryakumar Yadav brought India back in the game as they had a quickfire 90-run stand, Axar, coming in at number seven, raised his fifty in 20 balls with a six and Suryakumar also reached his half-century with a hit over the fence. Sportzpics