India vs Sri Lanka: Ravindra Jadeja lets his bat do the talking to put hosts in command of Mohali Test
Sri Lanka were 108 for four at stumps after India declared their first innings at 574 for eight on Day 2 of the first Test in Mohali on Saturday.
India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews with teammate Virat Kohli during Day 2 of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali, on Saturday. Sri Lanka were 108/4 in reply to India's 574/8d at stumps on Day 2. AP
Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka is bowled out by India's Jasprit Bumrah but a no-ball call by the umpire saves the day for Nissanka during Day 2 of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali on Saturday. Nissanka and Charith Asalanka were batting on 26 and 1, respectively at the close of play. AP
India's Ravindra Jadeja, centre, celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's captain Dimuth Karunaratne with teammates during Day 2 of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali on Saturday. Indian spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin (2/21) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/30) snared three wickets. AP
India's Ravichandran Ashwini, left, celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne with teammate Rishabh Pant during Day 2 of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali on Saturday. AP
Sri Lanka's captain Dimuth Karunaratne plays a shot during Day 2 the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali on Saturday. AP
Cricket fans hold a placard to pay tribute to the Australian cricketer Shane Warne during Day 2 of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali on Saturday. AP
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after scoring a century during Day 2 of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali on Saturday. Jadeja (175 not out) was the top-scorer for the hosts. AP
Sri Lankan players celebrate the dismissal of India's Ravichandran Ashwin during Day 2 of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali on Saturday. AP
India's Ravichandran Ashwin raises his bat after scoring a fifty during Day 2 of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali, on Saturday. Ashwin scored 61 and stitched a partnership of 130 runs with Ravindra Jadeja. AP
Sri Lanka's Suranga Lakmal appeals unsuccessfully during Day 2 of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali on Saturday. AP
A moment of silence is observed by the Indian and Sri Lankan players for Australian cricketers Rod Marsh and Shane Warne, who recently passed away, ahead of the Day 2 of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali on Saturday. AP