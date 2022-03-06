India vs Sri Lanka: Ravindra Jadeja-inspired hosts beat Lankans inside three days to go 1-0 up in Test series
India completed a comprehensive innings and 222-run victory over Sri Lanka inside three days in the first Test to go 1-0 up in the two-match series in Mohali on Sunday.
Indian players greet each other after they won the first Test against Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs in Mohali on Sunday. AP
Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella raises his bat after scoring fifty in their second innings on Day 3 of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohal on Sunday. AP
India's wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant looses his helmet after it was hit by a delivery bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin on Day 3 of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali on Sunday. AP
Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews watches after a shot he played was fielded during their second innings on Day 3 of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali. AP
A cricket fan holds a placard to pay tribute to the Australian cricketer Shane Warne on Day 3 of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali on Sunday. AP
Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka (right) walks back to the pavilion as India's Ravichandran Ashwin (second right) celebrates with teammates after his dismissal during Day 3 of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali on Sunday. Ashwin, who went past the legendary Kapil Dev's 434 Test scalps to become the second highest wicket-taker for India, also took four wickets in Sri Lanka's second innings. AFP
India's Ravindra Jadeja tosses the ball as he walks along with his teammates to the pavilion after bowling out Sri Lankan team in their first innings on Day 3 of the first Test match India and Sri Lanka in Mohali on Sunday. Jadeja shone with the bat and ball as he snared nine wickets in the match to complement his 175 not out. AP
Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka plays a shot during Day 3 of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali on Sunday. AP
India's Shreyas Iyer drops a catch during Day 3 of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali on Sunday. AP
Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka plays a shot during the Day 3of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali on Sunday. AP