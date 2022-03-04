India vs Sri Lanka: Pant, Vihari fifties propel India to 357/6, Kohli misses half-century by five runs

India vs Sri Lanka: Gill at No 3, Pant at 5 and Vihari at 6 could be way forward, says former national selector Devang Gandhi It is now clear that Rahane and Pujara won't be called for the three Tests this season (two against Sri Lanka and one away game against England) where Vihari and Gill, along with Shreyas Iyer as back-up, will be the options