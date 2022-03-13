India vs Sri Lanka: Pant, Iyer headline Day 2 of Bengaluru Test with visitors being set a target of 447
India declared their second innings at 303 for 9 during the final session of the second day to set Sri Lanka a mammoth target of 447 runs to win the second Test in Bengaluru on Sunday.
Indian players walk off the field at the end of play on Day 2 of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on Sunday. AP
India's Virat Kohli, right, poses for a selfie with young boys who intruded the ground during Day 2 of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on Sunday. AP
Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis bats during Day 2 of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on Sunday. AP
Sri Lanka's Praveen Jayawickrama bowls a delivery during Day 2 of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on Sunday. For Sri Lanka, Jayawickrama was the most successful bowler with figures of 4/78. AP
Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella, centre, and Lahiru Thirimanne, left, appeal successfully for the wicket of India's Shreyas Iyer, right, during Day 2 of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on Sunday. AP
India's Ravindra Jadeja, left, and Shreyas Iyer run between the wickets during Day 2 of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on Sunday. Iyer made 67 as India declared their innings on 303/9 to set Sri Lanka a daunting 447 to win the pink ball Test. AP
India's Rishabh Pant celebrates his fifty during Day 2 of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on Sunday. Pant registered the fastest fifty (off 28 balls) by an Indian batter in Tests. AP
India's Virat Kohli, left, walks into bat as captain Rohit Sharma looks at his bat after losing his wicket during Day 2 of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on Sunday. AP
Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva, left, reacts after a shot played on his delivery by India's Hanuma Vihari, right, during Day 2 of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on Sunday. Vihari scored 35. AP
Sri Lanka's Lasith Embuldeniya, second right, and teammates celebrate the dismissal of India's Mayank Agarwal during Day 2 of the second Test in Bengaluru on Sunday. AP
India's captain Rohit Sharma, left, and Mayank Agarwal during Day 2 of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on Sunday. AP
India's Jasprit Bumrah, second right, and teammates celebrate the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Lasith Embuldeniya during Day 2 of the second Test in Bengaluru. Bumrah claimed five wickets as India bowled out Sri Lanka for 109 early on Sunday. AP