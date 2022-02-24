India vs Sri Lanka: Men in Blue thump Visitors by 62 runs to take 1-0 lead
Batting first, IPL's costliest buy Ishan Kishan plundered a career-best 56-ball-89 while Shreyas Iyer helped himself to an unbeaten 57 off 28 balls as India scored 199 for two and then restricted Sri Lanka to 137 for six.
India's Jasprit Bumrah bowls during the first Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Sri Lanka in Lucknow, India, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
India's Ishan Kishan, left, with India's captain Rohit Sharma celebrates scoring fifty runs during the first Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Sri Lanka in Lucknow, India, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
India's Venkatesh Iyer bowls during the first Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Sri Lanka in Lucknow, India, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Indian players celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka during the first Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Sri Lanka in Lucknow, India, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Sri Lanka's Lahiru Kumara celebrates as India's captain Rohit Sharma is clean bowled during the first Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Sri Lanka in Lucknow, India, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
A physio attends toIndia's Ishan Kishan as he gets a cramp in his feet during the first Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Sri Lanka in Lucknow, India, Thursday, Feb.
India's Shreyas Iyer runs to complete fifty runs during the first Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Sri Lanka in Lucknow, India, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)