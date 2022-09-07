India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2022: Lankan Lions hold nerves to clinch important win against Men in Blue
India will be out of the tournament if Pakistan beat Afghanistan on Wednesday
Sri Lanka clinched a win by 6 wickets against India in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 encounter. The Lankan side chased down a target of 174 runs in the final over to win their second Super 4 match on the trot. AP
Openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis began the proceedings well as the two chipped in with a stand of 97 runs for the first wicket. AP
But it was India’s spinners who got a few wickets in the middle overs. While Yuzvendra Chahal picked up three wickets, Ashwin scalped one. AP
But it was captain Dasun Shanaka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa who held the nerves and scored an unbeaten partnership of 64 runs for the fifth wicket. Rajapaksa scored 25* off 17 while Shanaka struck 33* off 18. AP
Earlier, India had a disappointing start as they lost a couple of early wickets with the likes of KL Rahul and Virat Kohli back in the hut. AP
But it was Rohit Sharma’s aggressive batting that helped India put 173/8 in 20 overs on the board. He scored 72 off 41. AP