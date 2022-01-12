India vs South Africa: Visitors fightback via Bumrah five-for but lose openers on intriguing 3rd Test Day 2
India were 57 for 2 in their second innings at stumps on day two after dismissing South Africa for 210 in the series-deciding third Test here on Wednesday
South African batsman Rassie van Der Dussen in action during the second day of the third and final test match between South Africa and India in Cape Town, South Africa, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Halden Krog)
India appeal for a wicket during the second day of the third and final test match between South Africa and India in Cape Town, South Africa, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Halden Krog)
South African batsman Keegan Peterson in action during the second day of the third and final test match between South Africa and India in Cape Town, South Africa, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Halden Krog)
South Africa's Keegan Petersen celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the second day of the third Test cricket match between South Africa and India at Newlands stadium in Cape Town on January 12, 2022. (Photo by Marco Longari / AFP)
South Africa's Keshav Maharaj is bowled by India's Umesh Yadav (not seen) during the second day of the third Test cricket match between South Africa and India at Newlands stadium in Cape Town on January 12, 2022. (Photo by Marco Longari / AFP)
India’s Jasprit Bumrah delivers a ball on the rain-delayed fourth day of the second cricket test match between South Africa and India at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP Photo)