India vs South Africa: Van der Dussen and Bavuma’s tons, visitors’ batting collapse help Proteas go 1-0 up in ODIs
India's middle-order collapse ensured that fine half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli did not count for much as the team was handed a 31-run defeat by South Africa in the first ODI on Wednesday.
1/10
South African and Indian players greet each other after South Africa won the first ODI by 31 runs in Paarl, South Africa, on Wednesday. AP
2/10
Indian batsman Shardul Thakur plays a shot while South African wicketkeeper Quinton De Kock looks on during the first ODI match between South Africa and India in Paarl, South Africa, on Wednesday. AP
3/10
South African bowler Tabraiz Shamsi hugs South African captain Temba Bavuma after taking a catch that saw the the dismissal of Bhuvneshwar Kumar during the first ODI match between South Africa and India in Paarl, South Africa, on Wednesday. AP
4/10
Indian batsman Virat Kohli lifts his bat as he scores fifty runs during the first ODI match between South Africa and India in Paarl, South Africa, on Wednesday. Kohli surpassed the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's tally of 5065 runs to become the Indian player with most runs in away One-day Internationals. AP
5/10
India's Shikhar Dhawan plays a shot during the first ODI between South Africa and India at Boland Park in Paarl on Wednesday. AFP
6/10
South African captain Temba Bavuma plays a shot during the first ODI match between South Africa and India in Paarl, South Africa, on Wednesday. AP
7/10
South African batsman Rassie van Der Dussen celebrates his hundred during the first ODI match between South Africa and India in Paarl, South Africa, on Wednesday. AP
8/10
South African batsman lassie van Der Dussen plays a shot during the first ODI match between South Africa and India in Paarl, South Africa, on Wednesday. AP
9/10
South African batsman Quinton De Kock is bowled out by Ravichandran Ashwin while Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant watches on during the first ODI match between South Africa and India in Paarl, South Africa, on Wednesday. AP
10/10
Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli celebrate the wicket of Janneman Malan during the first ODI match between South Africa and India in Paarl, South Africa, on Wednesday. AP