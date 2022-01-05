India vs South Africa: Pujara and Rahane contribute with 50s, defiant Elgar keeps Proteas in the hunt
Elgar (46 batting off 121 balls) took some nasty blows off deliveries that spat off the cracks but kept his team on course at 118 for 2 in pursuit of a tricky 240-run target set by India in the wake of a solid century-plus partnership from the under-fire duo of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane
1/5
Kagiso Rabada eliminates Cheteshwar Pujara. Twitter/@ICC
2/5
India’s Cheteshwar Pujara acknowledges his hand century on the third day of the 2nd cricket test match between South Africa and India at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. AP
3/5
India’s Shardul Thakur at the wicket during the third day of the 2nd Test Cricket match between South Africa and India at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. AP
4/5
India's Ajinkya Rahane plays a shot during the second day of the second Test cricket match between South Africa and India at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on January 4, 2022. AFP
5/5
South Africa's Dean Elgar plays a shot during the third day of the second Test cricket match between South Africa and India at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on January 5, 2022. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP)