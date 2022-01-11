India vs South Africa: Proteas gain upper hand on Day 1 of series decider at Newlands

Highlights, India vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Full cricket score: Proteas post 35/1 at stumps on Day 1, trail by 167 runs India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test at Johannesburg, Day 1, Latest Scorecard and Updates: So that's about it for the day. 237 runs scored, 11 wickets taken on Day 1 of the second Test in Johannesburg. The Indian batters, barring KL Rahul (50) and R Ashwin (46) will be disappointed with how they showcased today. South Africa have lost just that one wicket, and Elgar and Keegan will look to start afresh when they walk out to bat on Day 2 on Tuesday. Till then, it's goodbye and good night from us!