India vs South Africa: Proteas gain upper hand on Day 1 of series decider at Newlands
Reaching 141 for four at tea, India looked good for a 250 plus first innings score before losing six wickets for 82 runs in the final session.
South Africa celebrates the wicket of India's batsman Cheteshwar Pujara during the third and final test match between South Africa and India in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Halden Krog)
India captain Virat Kohl smashes the ball toward the boundary during the third and final test match between South Africa and India in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Halden Krog)
South Africa celebrate the wicket of Rahul during the third test match between South Africa and India in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Halden Krog)
India's batsman Cheteshwar Pujara smashes the ball toward the boundary during the third test match between South Africa and India in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Halden Krog)
India's batsman Mayank Agarwal, left, in action during the third test match between South Africa and India in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Halden Krog)
India captain Virat Kohl in action during the third and final test match between South Africa and India in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Halden Krog)