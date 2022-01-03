India vs South Africa: KL Rahul contributes with a 50 in second Test; Proteas 35-1 at stumps
India were all out for 202 on the opening day of the second Test against South Africa here on Monday. India, who reached 146 for five at tea, added 56 runs at the loss of five wickets during the final session of the day.
1/7
India's batsman KL Rahul raises his bat after reaching a half century during the first day of the 2nd Test Cricket match between South Africa and India at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. AP
2/7
India's batsman Ajinkya Rahane leaves the field after being dismissed by South Africa's bowler Duanne Olivier for a duck, during the first day of the 2nd Test Cricket match between South Africa and India at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. AP
3/7
South Africa's bowler Marco Jansen, left, celebrates with teammate Rassie van der Dussen, after dismissing India's batsman Mayank Agarwal for 26 runs, during the first day of the 2nd Test Cricket match between South Africa and India at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. AP
4/7
India's bowler Mohammed Siraj, right, leaves the field with team physio Nitin Patel during the first day of the 2nd Test Cricket match between South Africa and India at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. AP
5/7
South Africa's bowler Kagiso Rabada attempts a catch after bowling against India's batsman Mayank Agarwal, during the first day of the 2nd Test Cricket match between South Africa and India at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. AP
6/7
South Africa's bowler Duanne Olivier, right, celebrates with teammates after dismissing India's batsman Ajinkya Rahane for a duck, during the first day of the 2nd Test Cricket match between South Africa and India at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. AP
7/7
India's batsman Mohammed Shami, middle, successfully appeals for the dismissal of South Africa's Aiden Markram, during the first day of the 2nd Test Cricket match between South Africa and India at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. AP