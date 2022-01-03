India vs South Africa: KL Rahul contributes with a 50 in second Test; Proteas 35-1 at stumps

India were all out for 202 on the opening day of the second Test against South Africa here on Monday. India, who reached 146 for five at tea, added 56 runs at the loss of five wickets during the final session of the day.

FirstCricket Staff January 03, 2022 22:16:44 IST