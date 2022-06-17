India vs South Africa: Indian bowlers too good for Proteas as hosts level T20I series 2-2
Check out photos from the fourth T20I between India and South Africa.
India clinched a series-levelling win in the fourth and penultimate T20I in the series against South Africa, in Rajkot on Friday. Sportzpics
Dinesh Karthik scored a match-winning 55 off just 27 balls, scoring nine fours and two sixes. Sportzpics
Hardik Pandya too played his part with a 31-ball knock of 46 to lead India to 169 in 20 overs. Sportzpics
Rassie van der Dussen was South Africa's top-scorer with 20 runs as the Proteas were bundled out for just 87. Sportzpics
Avesh Khan was the star for India with the ball with four wickets. Sportzpics