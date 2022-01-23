India vs South Africa: Hosts win third ODI by 4 runs, complete 3-0 series sweep
Sent into bat, South Africa were bowled out for 287 in the dead rubber. In reply, India were all out for 283 in 49.2 overs despite half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Deepak Chahar.
South Africa's cricketers celebrate after victory in the third ODI match between South Africa and India at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on Sunday. AFP
India's Deepak Chahar plays a shot during the third ODI match between South Africa and India at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on Sunday. Chahar scored 54 off 34 balls. AFP
South Africa's Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo and Keshav Maharaj celebrate the dismissal of India's Shreyas Iyer during the third ODI match between South Africa and India at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on Sunday. AFP
Indian batsman Virat Kohli in action during the third ODI match between South Africa and India at Newlands, Cape Town, South Africa, on Sunday. Kohli scored 65 before falling to Keshav Maharaj.
Indian batsman Shakar Dhawan plays a shot during the third ODI match between South Africa and India at Newlands, Cape Town, South Africa, on Sunday. Dhawan scored 61 off 73 balls.
South Africa's Quinton de Kock celebrates after scoring a century during the third ODI match between South Africa and India at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on Sunday. De Kock scored 124 off 130 balls and stitched a partnership of 144 runs with Van der Dussen. AFP
India players celebrate the wicket of Janneman Malan during the third ODI match between South Africa and India at Newlands, Cape Town, South Africa, on Sunday. Deepak Chahar had opener Janneman Malan caught behind at the start of the third over. AP
South African batsman Rassie van de Dussen in action during the third ODI match between South Africa and India at Newlands, Cape Town, South Africa, on Sunday. Van der Dussen continued his good form with a 52-run knock. AP
South African batsman David Miller plays a shot during the third ODI match between South Africa and India at Newlands, Cape Town, South Africa, on Sunday. Miller's counter attacking 38-ball 39 helped South Africa post a score of 287 runs. AP
India captain KL Rahul races to run Temba Bavuma out during the third ODI match between South Africa and India at Newlands, Cape Town, South Africa, on Sunday. AP