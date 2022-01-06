India vs South Africa: Dean Elgar steers Proteas to 7-wicket victory, level series
South Africa captain Dean Elgar hit a superb 96 not out to guide South Africa to an emphatic seven wicket win in the second Test against India at the Wanderers
Rain has delayed the start of play on day four of the second Test. Twitter/@ICC
South Africa's Dean Elgar (2nd L) celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between South Africa and India at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on January 6, 2022. AFP
India's Mohammed Shami (2nd R) celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen (not seen) during the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between South Africa and India at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on January 6, 2022. AFP
India’s Shardul Thakur reacts to ball delivered to South Africa’s Temba Bavuma on the rain-delayed fourth day of the second cricket test match between South Africa and India at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. AP
South Africans Dean Elgar and Temba Bavuma celebrate winning the second cricket test between South Africa and India at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. AP