India vs South Africa: Dean Elgar steers Proteas to 7-wicket victory, level series

India vs South Africa: Pujara and Rahane contribute with 50s, defiant Elgar keeps Proteas in the hunt Elgar (46 batting off 121 balls) took some nasty blows off deliveries that spat off the cracks but kept his team on course at 118 for 2 in pursuit of a tricky 240-run target set by India in the wake of a solid century-plus partnership from the under-fire duo of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane