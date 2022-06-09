India vs South Africa: David Miller, Van der Dussen fire Proteas to seven-wicket win in first T20I
Miller and Van der Dussen hit fiery half-centuries to guide South Africa to a seven-wicket win over India in the first T20I of the five-match series in Delhi on Thursday.
David Miller and Rassie Van Der Dussen celebrate their win against India during the first T20I match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday. Chasing a mammoth 212, Miller (64 not out) and Van der Dussen (75 not out)shared an unbeaten 131-run stand for the fourth wicket to take the visitors home with consummate ease. Sportzpics
David Miller raises his bat after scoring a fifty during the first T20I match between India and South Africa at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday. Sportzpics
Axar Patel celebrates the wicket of Quinton de Kock during the first T20I match between India and South Africa at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday. Patel (1/40), Bhuveneshwar Kumar (1/43) and Harshal Patel (1/43) scalped one wicket apiece. Sportzpics
Dwaine Pretorius bats during the first T20I match between India and South Africa at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday. Pretorius scored 29 off 13 balls. Sportzpics
Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik run between the wickets during the first T20I match between India and South Africa at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday. Sportzpics
Rishabh Pant bats during the first T20I match between India and South Africa at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday. Shreyas Iyer (36), skipper Rishabh Pant (29) and his deputy Hardik Pandya (31 not out) also made useful contributions to the Indian innings. Sportzpics
Wayne Parnell celebrates the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad during the first T20I match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday. Parnell (1/32), Anrrich Nortje (1/36), Dwaine Pretorius (1/35) and Keshav Maharaj (1/43) picked up a wicket each. Sportzpics
Ishan Kishan bats during the first T20I match between India and South Africa at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday. Kishan smashed 76 off 48 balls to power India to 211 for four. Sportzpics