India vs South Africa: David Miller, Van der Dussen fire Proteas to seven-wicket win in first T20I

David Miller and Rassie Van Der Dussen celebrate their win against India during the first T20I match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday. Chasing a mammoth 212, Miller (64 not out) and Van der Dussen (75 not out)shared an unbeaten 131-run stand for the fourth wicket to take the visitors home with consummate ease. Sportzpics