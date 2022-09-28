Photos

India vs South Africa, 1st T20I: All-round show helps Men in Blue take 1-0 lead in the series

Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar hit the South Africans hard with some magical swing bowling before Suryakumar Yadav's little gem on a difficult track ensured an easy eight-wicket victory for India in the first T20 International

FirstCricket Staff September 28, 2022 23:23:44 IST
India clinched a win by 8 wickets in the first match of the T20I series against South Africa and took a 1-0 lead. Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul remained unbeaten and took the side home. AP
Chasing a target of 107, India had lost Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli early in the innings. AP
But KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav steadied the ship for the side and eventually won the game for India with a 93-run partnership. AP
KL Rahul scored 51* off 56 during the chase. AP
Suryakumar Yadav on the other hand, remained unbeaten on 50 off 33 deliveries. AP
Earlier, the Indian seamers Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar had rattled the South African batting unit and reduced them to 9/5 within the first three overs. Arshdeep picked up three wickets in a single over. AP
It was Keshav Maharaj’s fighting 41 off 35 that helped South Africa put up 106/8 in 20 overs and have something to bowl for. AP
