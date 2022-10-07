Photos

India vs South Africa 1st ODI: Proteas edge Men-in-Blue to take lead in the ODI series

South Africa had also lost four wickets in quick succession, but David Miller and Heinrich Klassen showed excellent application on a rank turner to post 249 runs in 40 overs. India in return ended their innings on 240 after 40 overs.

FirstCricket Staff October 07, 2022 01:15:40 IST
South Africa defeated India in the first ODI by a small margin of 9 runs as the hosts were restricted to 240, chasing a target of 249 runs. AP
Sanju Samson played a valiant knock of 86 runs in 63 balls, but the innings proved to be quite late as India couldn’t cross the finish line. AP
Sanju Samson struck a good partnership with Shreyas Iyer after India had lost early wickets. Iyer took the lead and counter-attacked the bowlers scoring a half-century in 33 deliveries, but was soon dismissed. AP
India had lost their four wickets for 51 runs, as both the openers as well as Ruturaj Gaekwad and Ishan Kishan were dismissed quite cheaply. AP
Earlier David Miller and Heinrich Klassen put up a 139* run partnership and ensured their side posted a good total in 40 overs. AP
Indian fielders dropped several catches giving additional lifelines to the South African batters. The bowlers were obviously not happy with the drops. AP
Quinton De Kock as well played a significant hand of 48 runs, and gave his side a good starting platform. AP
