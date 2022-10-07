India vs South Africa 1st ODI: Proteas edge Men-in-Blue to take lead in the ODI series
South Africa had also lost four wickets in quick succession, but David Miller and Heinrich Klassen showed excellent application on a rank turner to post 249 runs in 40 overs. India in return ended their innings on 240 after 40 overs.
1/7
South Africa defeated India in the first ODI by a small margin of 9 runs as the hosts were restricted to 240, chasing a target of 249 runs. AP
2/7
Sanju Samson played a valiant knock of 86 runs in 63 balls, but the innings proved to be quite late as India couldn’t cross the finish line. AP
3/7
Sanju Samson struck a good partnership with Shreyas Iyer after India had lost early wickets. Iyer took the lead and counter-attacked the bowlers scoring a half-century in 33 deliveries, but was soon dismissed. AP
4/7
India had lost their four wickets for 51 runs, as both the openers as well as Ruturaj Gaekwad and Ishan Kishan were dismissed quite cheaply. AP
5/7
Earlier David Miller and Heinrich Klassen put up a 139* run partnership and ensured their side posted a good total in 40 overs. AP
6/7
Indian fielders dropped several catches giving additional lifelines to the South African batters. The bowlers were obviously not happy with the drops. AP
7/7
Quinton De Kock as well played a significant hand of 48 runs, and gave his side a good starting platform. AP