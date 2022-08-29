India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup: Hardik Pandya anchors Men in Blue to win in thriller
India started off the Asia Cup 2022 campaign on a positive note as they defeated Pakistan
India won the toss and put Pakistan into bat in the Asia Cup 2022 match in Dubai. Bhuvneshwar Kumar provided India with the early breakthrough as he removed Babar Azam. Later, the right-arm bowler scalped four wickets in the innings for 26 runs in 4 overs. AP
Rizwan tried to hold the fort but he eventually departed for 43 off 42. Pakistan were bowled out for 147. AP
Hardik Pandya picked up three wickets against Pakistan in the match. AP
Pakistan debutant Naseem Shah started off the proceedings well as he got a wicket in the very first over. AP
KL Rahul was cleaned up by Naseem Shah for a first-ball zero. AP
Virat Kohli showed some resistance as he scored 35 off 34 before getting out. AP
Mohammad Nawaz picked up important wickets as Pakistan reduced India to 89/4. AP
But it was Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja who kept India in the hunt. AP
Ravindra Jadeja scored 35 off 29.AP
Hardik Pandya remained unbeaten at 33 off 17 as he took the side home by 5 wickets. AP