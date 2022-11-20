India vs New Zealand: Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda star in Men in Blue's win over Blackcaps
India defeated New Zealand by 65 runs in the 2nd T20I in Mount Manganui and inched ahead in the three-match series after first match was washed out.
1/8
India defeated New Zealand by a mammoth 65 runs in the second T20I at Mount Manganui. BCCI/ Twitter
2/8
Deepak Hooda jolted the Kiwi lineup with figures of 4/10 in just 2.5 overs. AP
3/8
Yuzvendra Chahal, as well, was excellent on his comeback to action after missing out on the T20 World Cup and scalped two wickets. AP
4/8
Kane Williamson played a fighting innings scoring 61 runs from 52 balls but didn’t get support from the other end. AP
5/8
However, Suryakumar Yadav was the star of the match as he notched up his second T20I century – scoring 111 from 51 deliveries. AP
6/8
Tim Southee registered a hat-trick picking the wickets of Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, and Deepak Hooda in the last over, but it was too late as India had posted 191 on the board. AP
7/8
Ishan Kishan played a steady inning at the top of the order, scoring 36 from 31 deliveries, but other batters could not score anything significant. AP
8/8
Indian supporters were present in large numbers at the stadium as India is playing in New Zealand after quite a few years. AP