India vs New Zealand: Southee, openers help Kiwis dominate Day 2 after Iyer century
Openers Tom Latham on 50 and Will Young on 75 survived 41 overs of spin by Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel after Tim Southee's five-for on Friday checked the Indian advance after debutant Shreyas Iyer's maiden century
Shreyas Iyer of India celebrating his century during day two of the 1st Test match between India and New Zealand held at the Green Park International Stadium in Kanpur on the 26th November 2021. Saikat Das / Sportzpics for BCCI
Fans during day two of the 1st Test match between India and New Zealand held at the Green Park International Stadium in Kanpur on the 26th November 2021. Saikat Das / Sportzpics for BCCI
William Young plays a shot during day two of the 1st Test match between India and New Zealand held at the Green Park International Stadium in Kanpur on the 26th November 2021. Saikat Das / Sportzpics for BCCI
Ravindra Jadeja of India bowled out by Tim South of New Zealand during day two of the 1st Test match between India and New Zealand held at the Green Park International Stadium in Kanpur on the 26th November 2021. Saikat Das / Sportzpics for BCCI
Tim South of New Zealand celebrating the wicket of Shreyas Iyer of India during day two of the 1st Test match between India and New Zealand held at the Green Park International Stadium in Kanpur on the 26th November 2021. Saikat Das / Sportzpics for BCCI
Tom Latham of New Zealand hitting a four during day two of the 1st Test match between India and New Zealand held at the Green Park International Stadium in Kanpur on the 26th November 2021. Saikat Das / Sportzpics for BCCI