India vs New Zealand: Mayank Agarwal stuns with a much-needed ton; Ajaz Patel sends hosts for a tizzy with four-for
However, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli failed to trouble the scorers and it was a hundred that came under pressure with India being 80 for 3 and 160 for 4 at different stages of the game
1/6
Mayank Agarwal celebrates a century during day one of the 2nd test match between India and New Zealand held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on the 3rd December 2021. AP
2/6
Ajaz Patel, who took four wickets, bowling during day one of the 2nd test match between India and New Zealand held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on the 3rd December 2021. Saikat Das / Sportzpics for BCCI
3/6
Shreyas Iyer of India and Mayank Agarwal of India during day one of the 2nd test match between India and New Zealand held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on the 3rd December 2021. Saikat Das / Sportzpics for BCCI
4/6
Cheteshwar Pujara bowled during day one of the 2nd test match between India and New Zealand held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on the 3rd December 2021. AP
5/6
Mitchell Santner of New Zealand taking a catch during day one of the 2nd test match between India and New Zealand held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on the 3rd December 2021. Saikat Das / Sportzpics for BCCI
6/6
Ajaz Patel of New Zealand celebrates the wicket of Shubman Gill of India with team mates during the India team practice session held at the Bandra Kurla Complex Ground in Mumbai on the 2nd December 2021. Arjun Singh / Sportzpics for BCCI