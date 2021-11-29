India vs New Zealand: Kiwis earn hard-fought draw as R Ashwin becomes India's third-highest wicket-taker
Set a target of 284, New Zealand were 165 for nine when the stumps were called after an engrossing fifth and final day at the Green Park
1/8
Will Somerville of New Zealand during day five of the 1st Test match between India and New Zealand held at the Green Park International Stadium in Kanpur on the 29th November 2021<br />Photo by Saikat Das / Sportzpics for BCCI
2/8
Tom Latham of New Zealand and Mayank Agarwal of India in action during day five of the 1st Test match between India and New Zealand held at the Green Park International Stadium in Kanpur on the 29th November 2021. Photo by Arjun Singh / Sportzpics for BCCI
3/8
Kane Williamson of New Zealand hits out for four during day five of the 1st Test match between India and New Zealand held at the Green Park International Stadium in Kanpur on the 29th November 2021<br />Photo by Arjun Singh / Sportzpics for BCCI
4/8
Tom Latham of New Zealand celebrating his half century during day five of the 1st Test match between India and New Zealand held at the Green Park International Stadium in Kanpur on the 29th November 2021. Photo by Saikat Das / Sportzpics for BCCI
5/8
Rachin Ravindra of New Zealand and Ajaz Patel of New Zealand taking a single during day five of the 1st Test match between India and New Zealand held at the Green Park International Stadium in Kanpur on the 29th November 2021. Photo by Saikat Das / Sportzpics for BCCI
6/8
R Ashwin of India celebrating the wicket of Tom Latham of New Zealand during day five of the 1st Test match between India and New Zealand held at the Green Park International Stadium in Kanpur on the 29th November 2021. Photo by Saikat Das / Sportzpics for BCCI
7/8
Rachin Ravindra of New Zealand and Ajaz Patel of New Zealand walk back during day five of the 1st Test match between India and New Zealand held at the Green Park International Stadium in Kanpur on the 29th November 2021. Photo by Arjun Singh / Sportzpics for BCCI
8/8
Players and staff shake hands during day five of the 1st Test match between India and New Zealand held at the Green Park International Stadium in Kanpur on the 29th November 2021<br />Photo by Arjun Singh / Sportzpics for BCCI