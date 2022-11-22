Photos

India vs New Zealand: India win T20I series 1-0 as last match ends in a tie

India won the series 1-0 and registered their 10th consecutive bilateral series win.

FirstCricket Staff November 22, 2022 17:41:33 IST
Rain suspended the play and the match was called off between India and New Zealand during their third T20 international in Napier. AP
However, India won the series 1-0 after the match was considered a tie as India were on par with DLS score.
New Zealand bowlers scalped four early wickets to jolt the Indian top order before Hardik Pandya instated some sanity alongside Deepak Hooda. AP
Earlier, in the first innings, Glenn Phillips scored a well-timed half-century in 33 deliveries and took his side to 160. AP
Indian bowlers were effective in restricting the Kiwi batters as Mohammed Siraj picked up 4 wickets for just 17 runs. AP
Arshdeep Singh also supported Siraj in an excellent manner as he returned with figures of 4/37. AP
