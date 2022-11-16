India vs New Zealand: Hardik Pandya, Kane Williamson unveil T20 trophy in Wellington
India will play three T20Is against the Kiwis starting on 18 November, followed by three ODIs on 25, 27, and 30 November.
The trophy for India vs New Zealand Sterling Reserve series was unveiled on Wednesday in Wellington.
India will play three T20Is against the Kiwis, followed by three ODIs. BCCI/ Twitter
India captain Hardik Pandya and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson rode a crocodile bike to make their way to the trophy unveiling. BCCI/ Twitter
Team India trained hard on Wednesday morning ahead of the first T20I. The series is set to commence on 18 November. BCCI/Twitter
The Kiwis will sport a new T20 kit in the series against India. However, a few fans believe that the T20 World Cup jersey was better. Blackcaps/ Instagram