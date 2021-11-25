India vs New Zealand: Gill, Iyer, Jadeja fifties help India post 258/4 on Day 1 of 1st Test
Electing to bat, Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara shared 61 runs after the fall of Mayank Agarwal (13) early. India lost three wickets in the afternoon session before debutant Iyer and Jadeja added an unfinished 113 runs to take India across the 250-mark.
Sunil Gavaskar presents the cap to debutant Shreyas Iyer. Sportzpics/BCCI
Shubman Gill of India plays a shot during day one of the 1st Test match between India and New Zealand held at the Green Park International Stadium in Kanpur on the 25th November 2021. Arjun Singh / Sportzpics for BCCI
Kyle Jamiesion of New Zealand celebrating the wicket of Mayank Agarwal of India during day one of the 1st Test match between India and New Zealand held at the Green Park International Stadium in Kanpur on the 25th November 2021. Saikat Das / Sportzpics for BCCI
Will Somerville of New Zealand in action during day one of the 1st Test match between India and New Zealand held at the Green Park International Stadium in Kanpur on the 25th November 2021. Arjun Singh / Sportzpics for BCCI
Shubman Gill bold by Kyle Jamiesion of New Zealand during day one of the 1st Test match between India and New Zealand held at the Green Park International Stadium in Kanpur on the 25th November 2021. Arjun Singh / Sportzpics for BCCI
Shreyas Iyer of India celebrating his half century during day one of the 1st Test match between India and New Zealand held at the Green Park International Stadium in Kanpur on the 25th November 2021. Saikat Das / Sportzpics for BCCI
Shreyas Iyer was batting on 75 while Ravindra Jadeja was unbeaten on 50 at stumps. Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja during day one of the 1st Test match between India and New Zealand held at the Green Park International Stadium in Kanpur on the 25th November 2021. Saikat Das / Sportzpics for BCCI