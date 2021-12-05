India vs New Zealand: Black Caps stutter on Day 3 as hosts inch closer to victory in Mumbai
India ended the day needing five more wickets to complete a series victory after setting New Zealand an improbable 540 to win the Mumbai Test.
1/6
Tom Latham loses his balance while trying to play a sweep shot in New Zealand's second innings. AP
2/6
Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara gave India a solid foundation with their 107-run opening partnership. AP
3/6
Ajaz Patel celebrates after dismissing Mayank Agarwal for 62. AP
4/6
Virat Kohli is clean bowled by Rachin Ravindra on 36. AP
5/6
The Indian players have decide to fool around with the Spidercam shortly before tea on Day 3. AP
6/6
Daryl Mitchell resisted the Indians for a large part of the evening session, scoring a fluent 60. AP