India vs New Zealand: Black Caps no match for hosts as Hardik Pandya and Co clinch T20I series
Check out photos from the third and final T20I between India and New Zealand.
1/5
Team India clinched the T20I series against New Zealand, with a record 168-run win in the third match in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Sportzpics
2/5
Shubman Gill stole the show after India batted first, scoring an unbeaten 126 to take the hosts to 234. Sportzpics
3/5
Rahul Tripathi too joined in, contributing 44 off 22 balls. Sportzpics
4/5
Hardik Pandya was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 4/16. Sportzpics
5/5
New Zealand were bundled out for just 66 in their chase, with Daryl Mitchell top-scoring with 35 runs. Sportzpics