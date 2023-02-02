Photos

India vs New Zealand: Black Caps no match for hosts as Hardik Pandya and Co clinch T20I series

Check out photos from the third and final T20I between India and New Zealand.

FirstCricket Staff February 02, 2023 01:07:10 IST
Team India clinched the T20I series against New Zealand, with a record 168-run win in the third match in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Sportzpics
Shubman Gill stole the show after India batted first, scoring an unbeaten 126 to take the hosts to 234. Sportzpics
Rahul Tripathi too joined in, contributing 44 off 22 balls. Sportzpics
Hardik Pandya was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 4/16. Sportzpics
New Zealand were bundled out for just 66 in their chase, with Daryl Mitchell top-scoring with 35 runs. Sportzpics
