India vs New Zealand: Black Caps cruise to seven-wicket win in ODI series opener
Check out photos from the first ODI between New Zealand and India in Auckland, where the Black Caps emerged victorious.
Tom Latham starred for New Zealand with an unbeaten 145 as the Black Caps chased down a target of 307 against India in Auckland, to win the first ODI by seven wickets. AP
New Zealand won the toss and asked India to bat first. Shikhar Dhawan scored 72 runs. He also forged a 124-run stand with Shubman Gill for the first wicket. AP
Shreyas Iyer amassed 80 off 76 balls. AP
Lockie Ferguson finished with figures of 3/59. AP
Skipper Kane Williamson scored an unbeaten 94, forging a 221-run stand with Latham for the fourth wicket. AP