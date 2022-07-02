India vs England: Rishabh Pant's fireworks light up Day 1 of fifth Test as momentum swings back in visitors' favour
India finish Day 1 on 338/7 after Rishabh Pant century and Ravindra Jadeja 80-odd innings brought the side back in the game following morning spell by English bowlers left them reeling at 98/5.
Rishabh Pant (right) and Ravindra Jadeja came to India's rescue on Day 1 after England pacers left the visitors reeling at 98/5 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. By the end of the day India were 338/7 in 73 overs. AP
Rishabh Pant eventually fell short of a 150 by four runs as he played a 111-ball 146, laced with 19 fours and four sixes. AP
Ravindra Jadeja remained on the crease through the end of the day as he finished the day on 83 not out off 163 balls after playing second fiddle to Pant in the huge partnership. Jadeja will resume Day 2 with Mohammed Shami. AP
Former India captain Virat Kohli, however, had a forgettable outing as he could only score a 19-ball 11 and fell to rookie pacer Matty Potts, who also claimed the wicket of Hanuma Vihari (20). AP
Cheteshwar Pujara came out to bat as a surprise opener on Day 1 with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul missing out on the game. The Test specialist could only contribute 13 runs on the day. AP
Pujara was dismissed by James Anderson, who also removed the other opener, Shubman Gill, for just 17 in the opening session. The veteran pacer also removed Shreyas Iyer for just 15 runs to break the backbone of the Indian top-order. With the haul of wickets, Anderson also completed 100 wickets against India on home soil. AP
In a bizzare incident, England captain Ben Stokes's troubles with no balls resurfaced again as he bowled 10 no balls on the day. AP