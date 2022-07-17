India vs England: Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya too strong for hosts as Men in Blue seal ODI series

Highlights, India vs England, 2nd T20I, Full cricket score: India clinch series with 49-run win England vs India, 2nd T20I Live Score and Update: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the second T20I between England and India at Birmingham's Edgbaston. India will be looking to seal the series, with the Men in Blue having won the first T20I by 50 runs just a couple of days back. Stay tuned