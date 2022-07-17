India vs England: Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya too strong for hosts as Men in Blue seal ODI series
Check out photos from the third ODI between England and India.
Rishabh Pant starred with the bat as his unbeaten 125 led India to an impressive five-wicket win over England in the third ODI in Manchester on Sunday. India wrapped up their England tour by clinching the ODI series 2-1. AP
Hardik Pandya was the star of the Indian bowling lineup, finishing with figures of 4/24 from seven overs. AP
Jos Buttler top-scored for England with a knock of 60. He was involved in productive partnerships with Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone, as England were all out for 259. AP
Virat Kohli's disappointing form carried on in the third ODI after he was dismissed for just 17. The former India skipper has endured scores below 20 in ODIs for five consecutive innings now. AFP
Hardik Pandya capped up an all-round show with a fifty, scoring 71 in the run-chase. AP
Reece Topley's 3/35 eventually went in vain for England. AP
Rishabh Pant was adjudged Player of the Match for his heroic unbeaten knock. AP