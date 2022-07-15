India vs England: Reece Topley shines with figures of 6/24 as hosts have last laugh in 2nd ODI to share spoils
Check out photos from the second ODI between England and India at Lord's.
England's Reece Topley finished with impressive figures of 6/24 as the hosts thumped India by 100 runs in the second ODI at Lord's. The three-match series is now 1-1. AP
India won the toss and opted to field. Yuzvendra Chahal rattled through the England top and middle-order, finishing with figures of 4/47. AP
With England in trouble at 102/5, Moeen Ali led the hosts' fightback with a knock of 47. AP
David Willey, too, did his bit with a knock of 41. England were all out for 246, setting India a target of 247 to win. AP
Virat Kohli returned to action following a groin injury, but he disappointed once again, being dismissed for 16. AP
Hardik Pandya walks off the field after being dismissed. Both Pandya and Jadeja scored 29 runs each but they were unable to build on their partnership. AP