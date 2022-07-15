India vs England: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly attend Lord's ODI
The Lord's witnessed a star studded evening on Thursday even as India lost the 2nd ODI against England by 100 runs.
Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni were spotted at the Lord's during the second ODI between India and England. The fans considered it like a reunion after Raina's ouster from IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings. Image: Suresh Raina/Twitter
Suresh Raina also tweeted a picture with MS Dhoni and Harbhajan Singh with caption, "Great watching the boys in blue." Image: Suresh Raina/Twitter
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was seen having a conversation with ICC Chairman Greg Barclay. Image: BCCI/Twitter
Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar was also present at the Lord's, watching the match with some of his friends. Later, Tendulkar and Ganguly were also seen sitting together and having a joyful conversation. Image: BCCI/Twitter
Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar were seen together at the Lord's. Image: screen grab from live broadcast of Sony Sports Network/Twitter
West Indies legend Clive Lloyd was seen sitting with well-known English novelist Jeffrey Archer. Image: screen grab from Sky Sports live broadcast/ Twitter