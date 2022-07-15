India vs England: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly attend Lord's ODI

'It is not ideal, but…': Sourav Ganguly speaks out on constant change in India captains While Rishabh Pant led India in the T20I series at home, Hardik Pandya took over the responsibility for the T20I series against Ireland. Rohit Sharma, who had contracted Covid, had to miss out the Test match against England and this gave an opportunity to Jasprit Bumrah to lead the side.