Photos

India vs England: Jonny Bairstow hits century but visitors take sizeable lead on Day 3 of fifth Test

Check out photos from Day three of the fifth Test between England and India at Edgbaston.

FirstCricket Staff July 04, 2022 00:16:34 IST
Jonny Bairstow's century was the highlight of Day three of the fifth Test between England and India at Edgbaston, but India kept progressing after they got a 257-run lead at the end of the day. AP
1/6
Jonny Bairstow's century was the highlight of Day three of the fifth Test between England and India at Edgbaston, but India kept progressing after they got a 257-run lead at the end of the day. AP
Mohammed Siraj ended up with four wickets in England's first innings, as the hosts were bundled out for 284. AP
2/6
Mohammed Siraj ended up with four wickets in England's first innings, as the hosts were bundled out for 284. AP
England skipper Ben Stokes managed just 25 runs for his team. AP
3/6
England skipper Ben Stokes managed just 25 runs for his team. AP
India lost Shubman Gill early, with James Anderson striking to get rid of the opener. AP
4/6
India lost Shubman Gill early, with James Anderson striking to get rid of the opener. AP
Virat Kohli endured another disappointing outing with the bat, scoring just 20 runs. AP
5/6
Virat Kohli endured another disappointing outing with the bat, scoring just 20 runs. AP
Cheteshwar Pujara got to his 33rd Test fifty, with Rishabh Pant at the other end at stumps. AP
6/6
Cheteshwar Pujara got to his 33rd Test fifty, with Rishabh Pant at the other end at stumps. AP