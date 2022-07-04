India vs England: Jonny Bairstow hits century but visitors take sizeable lead on Day 3 of fifth Test
Check out photos from Day three of the fifth Test between England and India at Edgbaston.
1/6
Jonny Bairstow's century was the highlight of Day three of the fifth Test between England and India at Edgbaston, but India kept progressing after they got a 257-run lead at the end of the day. AP
2/6
Mohammed Siraj ended up with four wickets in England's first innings, as the hosts were bundled out for 284. AP
3/6
England skipper Ben Stokes managed just 25 runs for his team. AP
4/6
India lost Shubman Gill early, with James Anderson striking to get rid of the opener. AP
5/6
Virat Kohli endured another disappointing outing with the bat, scoring just 20 runs. AP
6/6
Cheteshwar Pujara got to his 33rd Test fifty, with Rishabh Pant at the other end at stumps. AP